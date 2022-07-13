In a bid to protect and conserve the environment, Standard Chartered Bank has committed to raise $ 300 billion to help reduce and manage carbon emissions across the world in the next eight years. The bank said it will raise this money from various partners.

The chief executive officer of Standard Chartered Bank Uganda Sanjay Rughani said the public should embrace climate change and work towards protecting the environment.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We thank the government of Uganda who gave us this platform to help in the conservation of the environment and honouring our invitation as we advocate for this cause”, Rughani said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The state minister for Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, David Bahati implored the public to work with the bank and the government to improve the environment thorough planting of trees in their areas.

“When we work collectively as a country, we can help in the conservation of our environment and by doing so, we can help to kickstart the process,” Bahati said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bank also launched a Straigh2Bank Next Generation Platform, a tool that will help businesses to manage their cash better, access better forex rates and trade finance solutions.

The state minister for ICT Joyce Ssebugwawo said the platform will help the business community to overcome fraudsters and implored the public to use it.