The second round of the fifth edition of Omupiira Gwa Masaza Ga Busoga resumed over the weekend with several matches.

This year’s competition that is running under the theme: “Talent Identification, Development and Promotion”, is sponsored by MTN Uganda with Mayuge Sugar Industries Limited as co-sponsors.

The tournament has so far been full of excitement and surprises as presumed giants surprisingly failed to collect maximum points at home as expected since May 14, 2022 when the opening match was played at St Gonzaga playground in Kagoma.

On Sunday, Bukooli-Namayingo hosted Busiki at Namayingo P/S in a spirited match that saw Bukooli Namayingo score three goals against Busiki that failed to see the back of the net in its 2nd round opening match.

Bukono conceded one goal from Bugabula at Ivukula Subcounty playground in a match that ended 1-0 in favor of Bugabula while Buzaaya beat Budiope 2-0 in a heated match that was held at Buyende P/S Playground

Early this week, Luuka hosted Bugweri at Luuka district headquarters playground, Bukooli Bugiri took on Bulamogi at Hindocha playground and Kigulu hosted Bunhole-Bunanumba at Iganga Saza ground.

Six matches have been slated for this weekend.

On Saturday July 16 Butembe will take on Budiope at the Budondo Subcounty grounds while Bunha shall face-off with Bukooli-Namayingo at the Buluba Hospital grounds.

On the same day, Bugweri will play against Kigulu at the Busesa Mixed P/S pitch.

On Sunday July 17, the action will continue with Bulamogi playing against Bukono at Namwiwa P/S playground while Bunhole-Bunanhumba shall take on Luuka at the Bugadde P/S playground. Bugabula shall host Bukooli-Bugiri at the Kamuli Municipal grounds.

As the second round ensues, the competing teams are targeting the next phase of the knockout stage to brighten their chances of getting to the quarterfinals coupled with the semis and eventually finals to be played on 13th August.