National Resistance Movement (NRM) officials led by the Director for Communication, Emmanuel Dombo have pitched camp in Kisoro district to prepare ahead of the ahead of Bukimbiri by-election

The by-election slated for August 11 2022.

The Court of Appeal last month nullified the victory of the ruling party candidate, Eddie Kwizera in Bukimbiri county citing use of defective ballot papers. It ordered for a fresh election.

Speaking to the media, Dombo said they are in Kisoro and specifically in Bukimbiri County to gather views from stakeholders and harmonise leaders of the party and endeavour to build consensus.

“We intend to convene several meetings of various categories who include; NRM district leaders, women leaders, members of the informal sector, social, and opinion leaders among other groups. This is aimed at leaving no stone unturned in a bid to reclaim NRM victory,” Dombo noted.

Before nominations of candidates, he said the NRM intends to convene an expanded conference to formally unveil Kwizera as their flag bearer in the forthcoming poll.

“We enjoy massive support in the entire Kisoro district. The few challenges existing are internal within the NRM and we have already started on them because the secretary general had preliminary meetings with leaders in the district,” he said.

Kwizera said his campaign team and supporters are very eager for him again to go back to parliament.

He however, downplayed the existing internal struggles and blamed them on self-seekers who hail outside Bukimbiri.

“The people of Bukimbiri are one and united behind me. They know the NRM party, they understand my leadership character and performance,” Kwizera said.