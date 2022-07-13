The Minister for Kampala, Minsa Kabanda has warned politicians and Ugandans who would want to sabotage government programmes intended to improve the welfare of the people.

Kabanda said it is time to stop politicising government programmes and called on Ugandans to embrace the Parish Development Model (PDM) strategy.

ADVERTISEMENT

PDM is a government-initiated strategy aimed at accelerating wealth creation, improving incomes and welfare of the 39% of subsistence households at parish level.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Government will not tolerate anyone who intends to frustrate this program. This is our baby. We are going to do everything to ensure it is a success,” Kabanda said.

Kabanda made the remarks during stakeholder engagement to assess the state of readiness for the implementation of PDM in Kampala on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Let us not shun government programmes and let’s stop looking at them as programmes that don’t work. We should work together to ensure the identified gaps are solved,” Kabanda said.

She said those who feel left out by PDM should embrace other government programmes.

She asked city leaders to align all programmes at KCCA to PDM to ensure all the programs start from the Parish.

“Continue this method of sensitising the public on radios, TVs and other avenues,” Kabanda said.

Kampala has 99 parishes and each parish is set to get sh117 million this financial year.

Dorothy Kisaka the KCCA executive director revealed that a ministerial tour of all the five divisions of Kampala to assess the state of readiness for the implementation of PDM was successfully conducted between 28th to 30th June, 2022.

“We left this final day for the lord councillors to sensitise them on PDM, get their concerns and see how we can address them,” Kisaka said.

A total of 99 assistant ward administrators have been recruited to assist in the implementation of the PDM in the city.