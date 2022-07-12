A group of seven staff of Tropical Bank accused of masterminding a heist of shs1 billion from a client’s account have said they are being sacrificed to save the bigger fish in the deal.

Seven employees of the bank including Michael Kaggwa, a Sales Officer, Anguni Brian a Customs Service Officer, Nakyanzi Aisha Katongole the Senior Compliance Officer, Imran Sadiq Hussein the Bank Relations Officer, Baiga Sarah Kakyamya the Branch Operations Supervisor, Nabonyene Abdu the Operations Branch Manager and Janer Zainab Ntaro the Chief Teller were in December last year arrested by the State House Anti-Corruption Unit on charges of conspiracy to defraud the bank when they allegedly irregularly processed payment of one billion shillings and paid it to a one Nabbona Margret as an administrator of the Estate of Abdurezzagh Elmrabet a Libyan National and holder of the account defrauded.

The bank account had been dormant for a long time.

On Tuesday, when the case came up for pre-hearing, the state prosecutor, David Mugamba presented to court a list of documents to be used in the case as exhibits to pin the accused.

However, one the lawyers for the accused, Tony Tumukunde told court that some of the documents that would help in the dispensation of justice in the case had been left out by the prosecutor.

“We have some material document from the head of legal and compliancy department to show that due diligence(for release of funds) was done but it has not been disclosed by the prosecution yet it is very crucial in the clients’ defence,”Tumukunde told court.

The lawyer told court that more evidence in form of internal email correspondences between supervisors and their juniors ought to be brought to court as evidence in the case to prove that the release of funds was given a green light by the accused’s superiors

“All the accused were fired by the bank and no longer have access to these emails to show the internal communications with their supervisors. We ask court to force the bank to present them. The emails will show why the accused acted the way they did.”

The lawyer also told court that the case was because of “fights” between the juniors and their supervisors, noting that the emails will prove so but added that they are being hidden by the “big boys” in the bank for fear of their names being dragged into the case.

“This was a deal gone bad between the accused and the big boys and girls in the bank.”

Lawyer Tumukunde also asked court to force the bank to provide details including documents to show how the dormant account from which the money was stolen was re-activated without the top officials’ knowledge.

Speaking to journalists outside court, Tumukunde said there were some documents signed between the bank top officials and the accused that he noted ought to be brought to court as evidence in the case.

“Our argument is that there are documents that were signed between the bank officials and some people we think are not on the charge sheet. For example, the lady who received the money(Margaret Nabbona) and the lawyer who signed on behalf of that lady are not in court. We are questioning court on why these innocent souls are suffering yet there are some people seated under air conditioners and have not been presented in court,”Tumukunde said.

“Our strongest point is that the documents that were signed to bring back the money should be presented. The emails that were exchanged should be availed for a fair trial. There are some people responsible for the re-opening of the dormant account and we want them to be presented and the documents they used to reopen the account.”

However, the state prosecutor, David Mugamba told court that there is no need to worry as the said documents can be tendered any time.

“The rules allow us to do additional closure,” Mugamba told court.

The trial magistrate, Joan Aciro directed the state to ensure the said documents are retrieved from the bank and submitted to court by August, 12, 2022 when the case returns for mention.

The case

Prosecution alleges that in November 2021 at Tropical Bank Kampala branch the accused persons while in performance of their duties conspired to defraud when they irregularly processed a payment of Shs1 billion to a one Margaret Nabbona.

They are said to have fraudulently attempted to pay Nabbona after fronting her as an administrator of the estate of a Libyan national Abdurezzagh Elmrabet.