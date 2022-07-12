Uganda Railways Corporation (URC) has said it has instituted internal investigations and is fully cooperating with Police investigators to find out what exactly happened in an incident where three people lost their lives.

On Sunday, three people lost their lives after the car they were travelling in was hit by a train at the Level Crossing (railway) in Nakawa Division, Kampala.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accident involved a Mercedes Benz ML Reg. No. UBJ 053N and a locomotive.

ADVERTISEMENT

Those that lost their lives included; Law Development Centre (LDC) student who was set to graduate this month, Norbert Tizikara, an architect with the Uganda Police Construction Unit and the proprietor of Redion Designs and Ann Kabaya, a business woman.

In a statement, URC said after an internal investigation, appropriate action shall be taken.

ADVERTISEMENT

“URC is saddened by the accident that involved one of our Locomotive Number 7315 with an SUV a motor vehicle at the Nakawa Level Crossing that resulted in loss of life and damage of property at 03:30am on Sunday, 10th July 2022. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the families of the deceased,” read part of the statement.

The management said at the time of the incident, the locomotive had departed Namanve Industrial Park after delivering cargo to the respective clients and was enroute to our Kampala station.

URC asked all road users to always exercise caution when approaching railway crossings, adding that safety in railway operations is paramount.

At every level crossing, motorists are advised to keep a two-meter distance from the line whether a train is approaching or not.