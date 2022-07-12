By David Serumaga

According to H.E Gen. Ronnie Balya, Uganda’s Ambassador to South Sudan, the relationship between Uganda and South Sudan is unquestionable. This is due to the geo political, strategic values, importance, significance and the strong historical ties, vibrant diplomatic relations and flourishing trade between the two countries.

As the members of the East African Community (EAC), Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and the Nile Basin Initiative (NBI) which automatically prove that Uganda and South Sudan also share a strong cultural, economic and political influence.

This has led both countries for the first time to organize a Joint Business Forum where Ugandans and South Sudanese will have a symposium and exhibition.

The joint business forum will take place in Juba between 18th-21st, July 2022 under the theme ‘Enhancing Bilateral Trade and Investment through Industrialization and Infrastructure Development.

It will be an interactive event that will engage both countries through open discussion, information sharing and working sessions.

The forum will open ways for Ugandans to invest in some of the projects in South Sudan which our Embassy in Juba has already identified.

Some of the investment opportunities where Ugandans will be able to grab are trade and commerce, agriculture, oil and gas, mining sector and textiles among others.

S. Sudan-Uganda Business Forum is a private sector-driven event that focuses on solutions to business challenges that affect trade and investment between Uganda and South Sudan in key sectors including security, energy and mining, agriculture, education, tourism, manufacturing infrastructure, construction and professional service.

The South Sudan-Uganda Business Forum will also create opportunities to boost trade and investment relations between private and public sector stakeholders for both countries.

The joint business forum will not only improve our cordial bilateral relations but also greatly improve the livelihood of our people in the two countries.

There is a need to discuss challenges and identify opportunities to promote trade and investment in both South Sudan and Uganda.

Before the war in 2013, Uganda’s export to South Sudan was approaching $1 billion but today, Uganda’s export to South Sudan is between $389 million to $400 million, while South Sudan’s export to Uganda is approximately between $80-$100 million annually.

However, being that peace has returned in South Sudan, Uganda’s trade to South Sudan will go beyond $400 million to $1 billion annually not considering the large volumes of informal trade that happens across the borders of the two countries.

The one billion dollars can be achieved because South Sudan is one of Uganda’s biggest trading partners with trade volumes amounting to over $400 million.

As a win-win for the two countries, this forum will create employment opportunities and market access for agricultural and manufactured products, eliminating both tariff and non-tariff barriers of trade resulting in increased standards of living revenue for the two governments.

Additionally, the joint business forum will bring private sector issues of concern before officials, policy makers and decision makers from Uganda and South Sudan.

In business, networking is key and so this event will create that opportunity for the business community of the two countries to meet with delegates across several sectors and explore strategic partnership and joint ventures.

Those who would wish to invest in these two countries should use this joint business forum as a great opportunity because it will help them realize their trade and investment dreams and also learn from sector experts in various thematic areas, including the legal and regulatory policies in Uganda and South Sudan.

