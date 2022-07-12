The National Unity Platform (NUP) on Tuesday unveiled a new site for the party’s headquarters in Kavule, Kawempe Division in Kampala.

The party held a groundbreaking ceremony at the new site, treating the media to an artistic impression and architectural plan of how their new offices will look like.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing journalists during the presser, NUP spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi said that the party’s Kamwokya-based office had become relatively smaller because NUP has grown so much since its launch.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Many times when we want to have big functions, we inconvenience our party president to allow us to use his compound because he has an expansive compound,” Ssenyonyi said.

“We have over time, managed to salvage this place and have now finally acquired this place, so the headquarters of the National Unity Platform is going to be established here. (Makerere Kavule).”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ssenyonyi said that their party president gave them the place in Kamwokya where the current offices are but it will not continue to be their headquarters after the new structures are completed.

He said the Kamwokya based offices will however continue to be a place they shall use as a party.

“We have future plans to perhaps make (Kamwokya offices) a training center for our people. Today, we are here to do the groundbreaking of our new offices,” he asserted.

Leader of Opposition in Parliament Mathias Mpuuga said NUP now has a permanent home, and the people of Uganda can now know that their struggle is a permanent struggle.

“Our struggle is a permanent struggle for restoring sanity and a sense of permanent democracy in Uganda,” Mpuuga said.

Party president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu said in his remarks that the development is a sign that the NUP is here in Uganda to stay.

“Many people were doubting us, they were calling us a ‘wave’. Whatever you call us, I want to inform you that we are here to stay,” Kyagulanyi said.

Kyagulanyi urged his party members and supporters to defend the new structures and their new home like it is theirs.

He said that the new home will give them face value as a government in waiting.