Residents of Kalangala district have long faced challenges of water transport, especially for those coming from Entebbe and Nakiwogo docking site.

Most people plying this route have always had only one option: MV Kalangala- a ferry which takes over three hours to reach its destination.

In order to ease transport, MV NODIL victoria has started operations as an alternative vessel to complement MV Kalangala

To test its reliability, government officials from the ministry of Health used the vessel from Kalangala to Nakiwogo.

“I had never visited Kalangala but for the sake of this ferry I was forced to come and see the place since it has come at a time Uganda’s economy is [booming]”, Margaret Muhanga, the state minister for Health in charge of Primary Health Care, said.

According to Muhanga, MV Nodil Victoria will ease mobility for many, especially government officials who have to dispense services to the community.

She said: “This ferry will help us as the leaders to extend every need required by our people in their various constituencies.”

The executive director of MV Nodil Victoria, Sadala Musoke, said that they are ready to work with government to support water transport.

MV Nodil has the capacity to carry over 200 passengers per route.