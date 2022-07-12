Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has dragged the minister of Kampala and RCC’s office to court over what he termed as illegal operations in the city, following the crackdown on boda boda riders over licenses.

Earlier this year, the ministry of Kampala Affairs and RCC’s office ordered the eviction of street vendors off Kampala streets and also banned hawkers from the streets

Addressing the media at City Hall in Kampala on Monday, Lukwago said that the operation to evict street vendors and hawkers from the city is illegal because KCCA has no enabling law currently to enforce the directive.

Lukwago said the state minister for Kampala, Kabuye Kyofatogabye; the Deputy RCC Rubaga, Burora Herbert Anderson and the KCCA technical wing are acting outside the law.

“The brutal and violent eviction of all the street vendors, kiosk operators and hawkers by the police, UPDF soldiers, KCCA enforcement officers and unidentified stick wielding persons calling themselves “smart city operatives” is illegal, ultra vires, irrational and unreasonable, “he said.

He said the minister for Kampala and the RCC for Kampala do not have powers under the law to issue any directive prohibiting street vending and hawking.

“The process leading to the decision and/or a directive prohibiting all ‘unregistered’ boda-boda riders from operating in Kampala at specified boda boda stages and within the Metropolitan area are illegal, ultra vires, irrational and unreasonable,” he said.

According to the directive of the Minister for Kampala together with the RCC, there will be reduction of the number of boda boda cyclists to only 7000 out of over 200,000 riders, who operate and do business in Kampala at specified stages and within the Metropolitan area, this move Lukwago said is also illegal.

Lukwago wants court to declare the activities of evicting street vendors and hawkers, illegal.

Additional reporting by Victor Tayebwa