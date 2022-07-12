The Inspectorate of Government(IGG) has intensified the fight against corruption by asking the local population to find all the means of confronting the corrupt in the society as one way of doing away with the vice.

Speaking at the commemoration of the African Anti-Corruption Day 2022 at Imperial Royale Hotel in Kampala, Inspector General of Government, Beti Kamya, said that by doing so, the corrupt may refrain from swindling public funds.

“Questions around how to defeat corruption are the reason the African Anti-Corruption Day was designated by the African Union, to move Africa to reflect on the causes and effects of corruption then work out solutions to end it and thus redeem us from the shackles of this bondage,”said Kamya.

She said that when the masses appreciate that poor service delivery is caused by corruption, they will rise up to fight.

“When the masses understand that all the $140 billion which we receive from the West in loans, grants, and aid goes to a few people’s pockets, it will be them and their grandchildren to pay it back with interest. They will rise up to redeem that money. When we unmask corruption as that unexplained wealth, not commensurate with a public officer’s known source of income, they will rise up to defend their wealth,” she noted.

Kamya noted that Africa has established a robust infrastructure to fight corruption using Uganda as an example, saying there is an elaborate legal and administrative framework to fight graft.

The deputy IGG, Patricia Achan called for united continental approach in the fight against corruption

“We need to have cooperation. We need proper coordination through the African Union secretariat. This means that after this engagement it is very important to put the report together and share with AU,” she said.