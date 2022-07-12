The president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Dr. Patrice Tlhopane Motsepe will on Thursday, July 14 land in the country ahead of his two-day official visit.

This development has been confirmed by the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA).

“CAF President Dr. Patrice Tlhopane Motsepe will pay a two-day visit to Uganda at the invitation of FUFA President and CAF Exco Member Magogo Moses Hassim. Dr. Motsepe will arrive on Thursday July 14 and leave on Saturday July 16, 2022,” FUFA announced on Monday.

According to FUFA, during his visit, Motsepe is expected to hold a meeting with president Yoweri Museveni.

He will also meet the Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among as well as FUFA executive and key football stakeholders.

It has also been confirmed that a press conference will be organized as well for the CAF president to address the media at the end of his official visit.

This will be Motsepe’s first visit in the country as CAF president.

The South African has been serving as the president of CAF since March 12, 2021.

He assumed the role after all four other candidates had withdrawn their candidacies, making him the 8th president of CAF.

Besides football, Motsepe is also ranked by Forbes as one of the richest people in Africa, with a reported fortune of US$2.1 billion, as of 2020.