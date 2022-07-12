Fast rising singer, Azawi has continued to push boundaries and continuing to be one of the undisputed queens of surprises in the African music industry.

Following the release of “Bamutute Video” which was directed by Benon Mugumbya off her African Music Album, the award winning winning artist has released her African music album deluxe.

As many hoped that she would be releasing it a period after her concert, the Swangz Avenue music sensation surprised her fans when she dropped the African music album deluxe featuring top international artists.

The album features musicians Nigeria’s Chike, Dj Neptune and Bensoul.

The deluxe album feature songs like Feeling Azawi ft DJ Neptune, Craving you heavy remix Azawi ft Chike, Envision by Azawi and Looking Forward Azawi ft Bensoul of soul generation [Sauti sol].

In so short of time after its release, the African music album deluxe has been receiving massive streams on different music streaming platforms.

The My Year hits song musician is up having a busy month of nonstop action as she preps for her coming maiden concert themed African Music Concert happening on the 22nd July at Lugogo grounds where she will be showcasing all her music from the time she started professional singing three years ago.

Organisers says early bird tickets on sale now from selected outlets including Funz videos libraries , Postivie emotions garden city , Soothing spa Acacia mall, Nail Villa Senana building and Swangz avenue offices in industrial area 3rd street , second floor at the square building and online via mookh.com.