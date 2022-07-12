Telecom company, Airtel Uganda has announced it has increased its data bundle volumes for the same old prices in a bid to support customers adjust to the tough economic times.

The changes according to the company are intended to support customers do more e-commerce and reduce

the need to move as the impact of fuel scarcity bites.

“Growing access to the internet is a socioeconomic empowerment intervention. We believe that the action we have taken today will support our customers to connect with their business partners in the most affordable way. With more than 50% data volumes added across the different data bundles, we are giving customers more value for money and keeping their economic fortunes alive,” said Henry Njoroge, the Airtel Uganda Marketing Director.

“In addition, we are bringing 88% more data to our customers who purchase daily 24hour validity bundles. We recognize that most of our people earn a daily income. We are intentional in ensuring that this group of our customers are supported with affordable data to make their business communication. This is the glue that binds

Uganda’s small and micro enterprises.”

According to Airtel in the weekly data bundle segment, it is the shs5000 bundle that got the biggest boost of

up to 76% increase in volume from 1.02GB to 1.8GB.

Those who use monthly data bundles saw a 43% increase in volume across the different bundles whereas the biggest boost of 76% has been given to the customers who buy and use shs10,000 bundle whose volume has been increased from 1.5GB to 3.5GB.

According to Njoroge, Airtel continues to make investments in the 4G network, to make it available all the time, continues to innovate and provide affordable solutions and products for the transformation of

Uganda.