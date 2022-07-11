The minister of Energy and Mineral Development, Ruth Nankabirwa over the weekend endured a tough time in Canada where she had gone to open the NRM symposium after National Unity Platform (NUP) supporters almost roughed her up.

NUP supporters led by William Ntege, also known as Kyuma kya Yesu in reportedly attempted to block NRM leaders led by Nankabirwa from accessing the venue where the symposium was held accusing her and NRM of being violators of human rights.

As Nankabirwa attempted to make her way to Niagara Falls Hotel where the symposium was held, Ntege and other NUP supporters shouted at her.

“We have no conversation with you. We cannot be allowed in Canada because you are from a country where people are dying. You are in the wrong place. Here is the minister Ruth Nankabirwa, one of the people who works for dictator Yoweri Museveni and she is aware that the world hates Museveni,” one of the mesaid one member of the group.

See the Politics of Intolerance.@NUP_Ug thought they’d stop our @NRMOnline symposium in Canada to discuss the consolidation of the NRM Govt achievements in the sectors of social, political and economic and the role played by Ugandans in the diaspora. But all their efforts failed. pic.twitter.com/l6omCU9KgH — Ruth Nankabirwa Ssentamu (@NankabirwaRS) July 11, 2022

Ntege explained that they had to leave the country because of the mistreatment and abuse of human rights in Uganda.

“Ssegirinya, Ssewanyana and other prisoners are rotting in prison, this is because of the injustices in the country,” Ntege later said.

Commenting on the incident, Nankabirwa described it as the politics of intolerance demonstrated by NUP supporters.

Instead of protesting, Nankabirwa said these groups of NUP supporters should be supporting the growth of their country and create investment opportunities for the people of Uganda.

“NUP thought they would stop our NRM symposium in Canada…But all their efforts failed., “she said.

The symposium that attracted hundreds of NRM supporters ended yesterday.