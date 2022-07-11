One of the three victims of the Sunday morning Nakawa train-car accident was set to graduate from the Law Development Centre (LDC) in Kampala this month, Nile Post has learnt.

The victim who has been identified as Caroline Aturinda was in the evening of her law course at LDC and was set to graduate on July 29, 2022.

This was revealed to the Nile Post by a close friend who preferred anonymity.

The same has also been confirmed by the LDC, through their known Facebook page.

In a post, the LDC eulogised Aturinda, and prayed that God comforts her family.

“It is on a sad note that we announce the death of Aturinda Caroline. She died this morning in a train crash. Caroline was an LDC student due to graduate on 29th July, 2022. May the LORD comfort her family during this difficult moment. RIP Caroline 🙏” the LDC said in a Facebook post.

Aturinda was just one of the three occupants of a Mercedes Benz registration number UBJ 053N that was crushed by a train at the Level Crossing railway in Nakawa Division, Kampala.

The other passenger was identified as Norbert Tizikara,32, an architect with the Uganda Police Construction Unit and the proprietor of Redion Designs.

This website understands that Tizikara is the architect who designed tycoon Sudhir Ruparelia’s Hardware City building at Nakasero along Entebbe road.

The third passenger has also been identified as Ann Kabaya, a business woman.

Traffic and Road Safety police PRO ASP Faridah Nampiima said in a statement on Sunday that the accident occurred near the URA offices, Kinawataka junction.

Uganda Railways Corporation said that the incident happened at 3:30 am and that investigations by Police are ongoing.

“Our utmost cooperation (in the investigations) is guaranteed. We extend our deepest sympathies to the families of the victims of this unfortunate incident.

We are also committed to ensuring safety of all road users who interface with our trains,” the railways corporation said.

Ugandans react

A number of Ugandan social media users have reacted to the incident, and called for proper measures to be put in place so that motorists can be alerted when carriages are coming.