The Electoral Commission has started displaying the national voters’ register in preparation for the by-elections for local government councils in electoral areas across the country where vacancies exist.

During these by-elections, 56 slots for chairpersons and councillors, which occurred as a result of deaths and resignations, will be filled in various local government councils within twenty-six (26) districts across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, Paul Bukenya, the EC spokesperson said the register will be publicly displayed for a period of ten days, starting today, Monday 11th July and ending on Wednesday 20th July 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The display exercise will begin at 8:00 am and end at 6:00 pm on each day, including weekends, at each polling station in the affected electoral areas across the country,” he said.

During this exercise, Bukenya explained that voters’ registers for the following special interest groups (SIGs) will be displayed in particular electoral areas where vacancies for the respective positions exist: register for the youths; registers of Persons with Disability (PWD); and registers of older persons.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The purpose of this display exercise is to enable voters check for the correctness of their particulars on the respective voters’ register,” he said.

After the display exercise, Bukenya said the lists of all persons recommended for deletion from/or inclusion on the voters’ register will also be displayed for a period of 6 days, from 22nd to 27th July 2022, at the respective parish/ward headquarters within the affected electoral areas.

The nomination of candidates for the by-elections will be conducted on 3rd and 4th August, 2022, while the campaigns will take place from 6th to 16th August, 2022.

The commission said polling for councillors representing Special Interest Groups (SIGs) shall take place on 17th August, 2022, while the polling for chairpersons and councillors shall take place on 18th August, 2022 at polling stations in the affected electoral areas.