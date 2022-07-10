The president of Forum for Democratic Change(FDC), Patrick Oboi Amuriat has assured Ugandans that the party is soon taking charge of this country because the current regime has totally failed to execute its mandate.

“Your sacrifices will not be in vain and will not endure forever. The time for change is fast approaching, as the Forum for Democratic Change, we are not sleeping, we are working tooth and nail to free Ugandans and build a new Uganda,” he said in his message to Muslims as they continue to celebrate Eid-ul-Adhuha.

Amuriat said that the zeal of Prophet Ibrahim and his son to obey their creator, their total submission to his will and Allah’s provision of a sheep to replace Ismael on the sacrificial altar, teaches us that there is hope even in the darkest time.

“This should be a lesson to Ugandans, especially the ordinary people who are facing the current economic crisis where household commodities have become a luxury for many and their life has become one of constant sacrifices,” he said.

He called upon Ugandans to rise and take the responsibility to liberate this marginalised country from the “dictatorship” as enshrined in Article 3 of the Constitution.

Amuriat spoke of the need by the well off to help others to shoulder the burdens and worries during this economic crisis which he said is caused by the regime.

“We pray to Allah to accept our sacrifices today as we do it with sincerity in our hearts,” he said.