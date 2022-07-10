Ugandans and Rwandans have been urged to use the thawing relations between Kampala and Kigali to engage in cross border trade for development.

This was the message as the High Commission in Kampala marked 28 years since the liberation of Rwanda by the Rwanda Patriotic Army. July 4th is forever inked in the history of Rwanda.

It was on this day that the Rwanda Patriotic Front liberated the country, bringing an end to a 100 day genocide that claimed an estimated 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus in 1994.

Addressing a commemoration of the 28th anniversary of the liberation, the Rwanda High Commissioner to Uganda Col. Joseph Rutabana urged Rwandans and friends of Rwanda to reflect on the aims and objectives of the struggle, challenging his countrymen and women to spread love but not hate.

“We as Rwandans and friends of Rwanda, ought to remember that the previous regime practiced hate, denied fundamental rights to people and this regime played a very significant role in restoring peace and stability to Rwandans”, Rutabana said.

Col. Rutabana committed to continuously participate in the Meeting Incentives Conferences Exhibition (MICE) for a better framework and mechanism to fight poverty.

“I am committed to continue participating in these meetings with President Museveni in order to achieve good sustainable progress in terms of poverty reduction”, Rutabana said.

Uganda’s state minister for Foreign Affairs, John Mulimba commended the envoy for walking his talk to energise relations with Uganda during his tenure and for the continued efforts to improve Rwanda and Uganda relations.

“You have really done a very good job as the ambassador to bring Uganda to work closely with Rwanda,” Mulimba said.

Mulimba said that Uganda remains committed to working with Rwanda for mutual benefits of the two states.

The 28th anniversary came at a time relations between Kigali and Kampala are thawing, following three years of acrimony that saw the closure of the border by Rwanda.