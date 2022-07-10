Nine people have been confirmed dead and five others injured in an accident that happened on Saturday in Luweero along the Kampala- Gulu highway.

The accident according to the Traffic Police spokesperson Faridah Nampiima happened at Sinalya Village, Kalule along the Kampala- Gulu highway in Luweero District yesterday involving a taxi, registration number, UBD 850J and a Isuzu Elf, UAH 316P.”

“It is alleged that the speeding taxi that was moving from Kampala to Gulu side and while slopping to Sinalya valley burst its rear tyre, lost control and overturned several times before colliding with an oncoming Isuzu Elf,”Nampiima said.

She added that following the collision, the truck also overturned killing eight unidentified passengers who were in the taxi whereas another passengers died while being rushed to Mulago hospital for treatment.

Several people have died on Ugandan roads this year as carnage continues to go up.

For example, 10 people are killed on average, average every day, a number which is biggest in the region.

Whereas many accuse roads and their designs to be responsible for these rampant accidents, authorities insist that reckless driving and over speeding are to blame for these fatalities.

For example in the instant accident, Traffic Police indicates that the taxi driver is to blame for driving at a terrific speed.