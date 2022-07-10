The titular leader of Muslims in Uganda, Prince Kassim Nakibinge, has decried the rising cost of living, asking the government officials to consider the cost implications of their lavish lifestyles when the rest of the population is struggling.

While addressing Muslims at a reception at his home in Kibuli shortly after Eid Adhuha prayers, Nakibinge warned Ugandans against living beyond their means, as the economic situation worsens.

“We are in a very tough time which is caused by various factors we don’t have solutions for now. I appeal to all Ugandans that if you have any income stream, handle it with care, avoid extravagance until things get better,” he advised.

He decried the increase in criminality especially the night robberies where a number of people have lost their lives along some of the major roads leading to Kampala city.

He called upon the government to take action against the misuse of guns before the situation goes out of hand.

“These gunmen are dressed in uniforms that belong to security agencies. They are setting up roadblocks on many roads leading into the city. We ask the security to act and ensure that these areas are safe. We ask the minister for Security and the minister of Internal Affairs as well as the security chiefs to look into this issue, find a way of solving it,” he said.

The Supreme Mufti, Sheikh Muhammad Galabuzi warned Muslims against greed and advised them to refrain from all illegal businesses which are not allowed in Islam.

“A true Muslim is not allowed to rear pigs or conduct any business which is not allowed Islam. I ask all Muslim leaders to guide anyone that is doing illegal business that goes against Islamic teaching,” he said.

He asked financially well off Muslims to slaughter animals for the underprivileged so that they can celebrate Eid with happiness like others.

“It is very important for those with financial muscle and are able to slaughter an animal to do it for the sake of Allah and ensure that you share the meat with your neighbours and the underprivileged people in your area. There is a lot of rewards in doing that,” he said.