Guinness Uganda yesterday officially opened the doors to the Guinness Bright House, at Motiv in Kampala. It was an immersive experience that saw the brand celebrate the crème-de-la-creme of Uganda’s creative industry, culture shapers and trendsetters as they came together to collaborate and share knowledge with tomorrow’s big names over a Guinness.

At the Bright House, creatives were welcomed into a bold new world of Guinness encompassing the spaces of music, art, fashion, content creation and football. In these different spaces, guests got an opportunity to interact with the brand in more inventive way and learn from the best during masterclasses on all the different elements.

The day kicked off with a music masterclass which saw creatives get an opportunity to interact with music producer Benon Mugumbya whose work in production has seen many talents rise through the roof and go ahead to conquer the world stage. Benon took creatives through the business of music production from sampling, melody, vocals, club bangers and structure. Creatives and media personalities also got an opportunity to revel in the presence of singer/songwriter Azawi, who recounted her experience of starting up in the music industry and what she believes works and does not work.

After the music masterclass film enthusiasts and production fanatics got an opportunity to learn from Loukman Ali – one of the biggest names in film. He gave creatives not only the first look at his new upcoming blockbuster “Brotherhood”, but also shared tips on exposure, angling, editing, rendering and production.

This was followed by the Art masterclass presented by renowned new age artist Kwizera. He guided art enthusiasts in creating a live mural that embodied everyone’s inspiration from the Bright House.

In the fashion space, designer Sham Tyra gave a masterclass while Ghetto a new fashion brand gave a colourful take to street wear with their creations. The highlight in the fashion space was the runway showcase by eclectic designer Xenson whose unique take on fashion blew revellers away. He also gave revellers a performance of lifetime closing his showcase with a rap interlude whilst playing the rarest of Ugandan traditional instruments.

When the clock struck 17:59, the Bright House turned into party mode in symbolism of 1759, the year that Guinness was first brewed. There were peformances from Denesi, Kohen Jaycee CXNRVD and RVC among others. DJ Ali Breezy took to the decks, getting creatives to their feet.

Speaking about the experience, Prudence Vera Mutembei, Guinness Uganda Brand Manager explained; “The multi-faceted experience of the Bright House echoes Guinness’ commitment to inspiring optimism and creativity among young people. We wanted to create a space where talented individuals and creatives can come together, share ideas and celebrate the arts like never before.”

The Bright House Experience will be taken to the different regions of the country so as to celebrate and highlight the different people in greater Uganda that have against all odds excelled and lived up to their billing in the creative space.