President Museveni has described the deceased former Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe as a great ally of Uganda who will forever be missed.

“I, with profound sadness, learnt of the death of H.E Shinzo Abe, the former Prime Minister of Japan. The late Shinzo Abe will be remembered as an outstanding leader of Japan and unwavering ally of Uganda who served his country selflessly with dedication and distinction,”Museveni said in his condolence message to the deceased former Japanese leader’s family.

“On behalf of the government and people of the Republic of Uganda and indeed my own behalf, I wish to convey our deepest thoughts and condolences to H.E Fumio Kishida, the family of the late Abe and the Japanese people. Our prayers are with you during this difficult time.”

Death

Abe, 68 was shot twice as he gave a speech during a campaign rally in the southern city of Nara on Friday morning.

He died in hospital .

The former Japanese Prime Minister had been delivering a stump speech with security present, but spectators were able to approach him fairly easily.

According to AFP, the suspect was identified as 41-year-old Tetsuya Yamagami who later admitted to targeting the politician and said he held a grudge against an organisation he believed Abe was connected to.