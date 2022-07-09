The Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje, has flagged off the distribution of over 2000 Eid food packs to vulnerable Muslims to enjoy Eid Adhuha with happiness like others.

The food packs contain 10kgs of rice, sugar, cooking oil, spaghetti, packet of salt, a bar of soap and a 2 litre bottle of Soda.

The food packs were delivered by Umoja Helping Hand, a local non profit making organisation founded by Sheikh Erias Kigozi, the Kadhi of Wakiso Muslim district.

Muslims will start observing Eid-al- Adhuha today across the world which is celebrated by slaughtering animals.

While flagging off the distribution, Mubaje commended the donors for exhibiting passionate hearts towards helping others.

Quoting various verses from the Quran, Mubaje admonished the recipients that Allah blesses servants whenever they make the best personal offering towards others.

He also prayed that they be rewarded with lofty paradise on the hereafter.

On his part, Sheikh Kigozi informed the beneficiaries that the donation was in response to mufti’s call to help the vulnerable members in communities during the Eid festival.