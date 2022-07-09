By Ezra Ssebuliba

Muslims of Bombo Degeya village are in a festive mood after they received a generous Eid package from the African Friendship Association, a Turkish non-governmental organisation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The package that included beef from 100 cows was handed to them after Eid-Al Adhuha prayers at Sweet Valley Primary School in Bombo.

ADVERTISEMENT

The head of the African Friendship Association, Turkan Semsettin, promised to keep the spirit of helping the needy in Uganda and Africa at large.

The director of Sweet Valley Primary School, Abdul Kiyimba thanked the association for the good gesture and promised to continue working closely with it.