Uganda’s ambassador to Sudan, Dr. Rashid Yahya Ssemuddu, has presented his letters of credence to Sudanese Head of State, Gen Al Burhan.

This was on Thursday during a ceremony held at the Republic Palace in Khartoum.

The ceremony officially started Ambassador Ssemuddu’s tour of duty as head of Mission in Khartoum.

Gen. Al – Burhan welcomed and congratulated Ssemuddu on his appointment as ambassador to the Republic of Sudan and assured him of his full support and that of the government of Sudan.

The President wished Ssemuddu God’s blessing and a successful tour of duty in Sudan.

In his remarks during the ceremony, Ssemuddu conveyed warm greetings and glad tidings from President Yoweri Museveni to his Sudanese counterpart, in which the Ugandan Head of State affirmed his commitment to grow the existing bilateral relationship for the mutual benefits of the two sister states.

He expressed gratitude to the government of Sudan for the excellent bilateral relationship between the sister states, and noted the visit to Uganda in 2021 of Al Burhan, and the resolve made with his Ugandan counterpart, Museveni to reactivate the work of the Joint Ministerial Commission and Joint Political Consultative Committee meetings.

He also pledged Uganda’s support towards the peace negotiations in Sudan.

“Uganda is following the events in Sudan with keen interest, especially the process of the tripartite framework. Uganda will support whatever the people of Sudan want during the tripartite process of negotiations,” Ssemuddu said.

Ssemuddu called for the formation of a government of independent national competencies that will complete the tasks of the transitional period.

He stressed that the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) will not be a vehicle for any political party to rule the country, but was clear that the army would implement the outcome from the dialogue process.

Ssemuddu further thanked Sudan’s president for the support he gave his predecessor, Ambassador James William Kinobe during his service in the Sudan.

Ssemuddu applauded the cordial bilateral relations that exists between Uganda and Sudan as evidenced by regular exchange of official visits at all levels of government and even from people-to-people relations.

He highlighted the benefits that the cordial relations have on the economic, social and political development of the two countries, particularly the commercial spheres. Trade in coffee and tea has grown exponentially, headlining trade flows between the two countries.

In his closing remarks, Ambassador Ssemuddu, expressed sincere appreciation for the warm hospitality accorded to him and the kind treatment by his host, President Al-Burhan and the people of Sudan since his arrival in the country.

He informed the President he looked forward to promoting stronger and more robust cooperation during his tour of duty.

The ceremony was attended by senior officials at the Embassy of Uganda in Sudan, who included: Dickson Ogwang, the Minister Counsellor, Mr. David Wamono, the Accounting Officer, and Brig. Gen. Freddie Karara, Defence Attaché.