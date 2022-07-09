Police at Kampala Metropolitan has said that police officers who appeared in a viral video being beaten by an angry mob, are not thieves as alleged in the video.

In the video that has been circulating on social media, the police officers identified as PC Andrew Mujuni and PC Jonan Odongo attached to Ntawo police booth Uganda Christian, Mukono were assaulted by angry mob who suspected them of being thieves

According to the deputy police spokesperson for Kampala Metropolitan Luke Owoyesigyire, following the incident, police had embarked on investigations to gather facts surrounding the incident.

He says investigations now indicate that the incident happened on Thursday at around 12:30PM as the two officers were on police motorcycle moving around Namuyenje when people shouted that they were thieves.

“Immediately, crowds gathered around and started beating them. PC Mujuni was tied with ropes hands behind and the legs,” Owoyesigyire noted.

It is alleged that the angry mob accused them of harassing them, extortion and guarding the church which is grabbing people’s bibanja.

History on the land matter

It is said that there has been a long land wrangle over land stretching from the University to Namuyenje cell, Ntawo ward, Mukono central division in Mukono Municipality, between the church landlords and the community bibanja holders.

Accordingly, the wrangle had attracted the intervention of then Mukono Division Police Commanders in 2017, who made permanent deployments to ensure there was no violence among the community members. Officers Mujuni and Odongo were among the deployed.

On Tuesday, a house belonging to John Jingo a kibanja holder on church land is said to have been demolished at night and the community accused the same police officers of not responding to the matter.

According to Owoyesigyire, it is more likely that the mob attacked the officers because they failed to guard the land in question, not because they are thieves as alleged in the video.

Owoyesigyire added that six suspects have since been arrested and detained at Mukono CPS while the victims are currently admitted at Mengo Hospital in critical condition.

The mouthpiece further noted that the area DPC and team have embarked on community sensitization on the dangers of Mob justice in community and that the perpetrators of such acts will be investigated and arraigned in courts of law according to him.

“The team is currently monitoring the situation and is also in touch with the church to find a lasting solution for the bibanja holders whom they acknowledge.” he noted.