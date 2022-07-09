The National Resistance Movement (NRM) top organ Central Executive Committee (CEC) has resolved to maintain its incumbent representatives in the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) for another term.

This decision was reached on Friday during the committee’s 10th meeting sitting chaired by party chairman Yoweri Museveni, at Entebbe.

Initially, CEC had received 130 members who had shown interest in the position of members of EALA on NRM ticket.

However, in a communication dated July 8, 2022 by the party secretary Richard Todwong, having noted the withdrawal of 63 candidates, CEC resolved to maintain the six incumbent members as its representatives on EALA.

The six members include; Rose Akol Okullu, James Kakooza, Mary Mugyenyi, Paul Mwasa, Dennis Namara, and George Stephen Odongo.

The MPs will represent Uganda in the EALA on the ruling NRM party card.

“Hereby recommends that the incumbent EALA members be maintained, in recognition of their exceptional performance to continue their tenure for another term as members of the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA),” reads in part Todwong’s statement.

The six incumbents, according to Todwong, have been endorsed to the Parliamentary Caucus for further consideration.