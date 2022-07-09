Having graduated from Makerere University with a bachelor’s degree in Biochemistry, Andrew Mukalere was chanced in 2019 to land a job with beverage Company, Coca Cola as a quality control officer for the Mbarara plant production.

“I was responsible for controlling and maintaining the quality of Coca cola products that are consumed in Uganda,” Mukalere says of his journey.

For any fresh graduate, this was a big blessing to land a job shortly after university and to Mukalere, he had achieved his heaven on earth with this job.

However, just like many parts of the world where Covid hit and led to forced lockdowns that saw economies literally crumble, the same happened in Uganda where government announced a lockdown.

This affected many, as companies had to lay off workers in a bid to cut costs and this was the case with Mukalere’s employers who had to lay off most of their workers.

The biochemist didn’t survive.

“My contract got terminated when the pandemic hit. They had promised to reappoint me to my former position but I guess company politics got in the way. I waited for many months to be reinstated but all in vain,” he says.

Starts wine journey

Mukalere says that while still working as a quality control officer for the Mbarara Coca Cola plant, he interested himself into learning more about manufacturing and how the supply chain works right from production and marketing.

This knowledge would later pay off when he decided to start his own company.

“After months of just waiting in Mbarara and running literally bankrupt without a word from my employer, I decided to use my product development skills to develop a wine formula. This would later on turn into Avaland Wine.”

He says he used the shs100,000 savings he was left with to buy materials and some basic laboratory equipment and got to work running tests on his wine formula.

“I made my first 20 litre batch all in my one roomed rental. The product came out perfect and potent after multiple trials and failures. To cut the long story short, those 20 litres gave me about 19 wine bottles after packaging.”

He says he would send the wine to a friend in Kampala and later his mother to sell it for him and at the end, he had got shs380,000.

With the shs380, 000, Mukalere says he realized this was good business he could permanently venture into and consequently used the money for transport back to Kampala where he started building his company, Avaland Winery Limited as the manufacturer of Avaland Wine.

Rough start

Mukalere describes the beginning as being rough since he was new in the business that required him to inject in a lot of money in order to sustain it.

He says whereas he had got some money to help him out with rent, he lacked labour and sophisticated wine manufacturing machinery.

To ensure he gets more funds, he allowed other people, in form of business partners to join him and this saw Moses Ssebbaale, the Safety, Health, Environment and Quality manager at his former workplace, Coca Cola and Rutafa Nyakaisiki ,an environmental scientist come on board.

“I applied for the UNBS certificate and by the grace of God, we passed the UNBS audit. Still, despite our shortcomings in manufacturing, our wine still passed the UNBS quality tests highly and on August ,22 ,2022 Avaland winery got a certificate for one of our brands,”Mukalere says

He adds that getting a certificate saw their sales go up as they could now sell openly to supermarkets and restaurants among other clients.

“After the UNBS certification, the wine went into supermarkets like Mega Standard supermarket and more. We consistently delivered quality wine and more interested parties came on board.”

First customers

Mukalere looks back at his first customers whom he say played a bit role in ensuring his company grows.

My first customer was my mum (laughs) then friends, friends of my mum, and then friends of their friends.The brand really grew by recommendation and word of mouth. Later on, we went into online sales with a budget for online advertising.We have since been pushing that as our main source of sales as we sell our wine on Jumia Uganda and also have an online shop at www.shop.avalandwinery.com/shop.”

He says he has been able to penetrate market through providing quality wine that he says are loved by customers and other clients.

“Through the will to keep going even when things don’t seem to be working out and our adherence to quality standards that supersede those of other wine manufacturers in Uganda, we have been able to make it. We have a clear understanding of the wine business and to this we have been able to produce wine that can easily compete with South African and European brands without breaking a sweat. Order for some wine on our shop and you’ll know I am not bluffing,” he says.

Challenges

Despite registering successes, just like any other business, Mukalere’s wine business has not been one without challenges.

“There is a mentality with many Ugandans that something made in Uganda isn’t of a superior quality. This means a few buy these local products.”

Mukalere also decries the “never ending stream” of taxes which makes business hard.

He however says he has with time learnt to swim with the tide.

“By continuing to produce a quality product that way peoples mentality about Ugandan products is changed, as for taxes there’s nothing we can do about that.”

“The quality keeps on improving and I have developed two more products that will be launched soon and one of them is Uganda’s first ever sparkling wine and Uganda’s first ever premium cream liqueur.”

Future is bright

Mukalere says the future is bright, adding that in the next few years, he wants to grow his other product development company known as Pivital Quality to be the main go to consultant for the ground breaking product development in the food and beverages industry.”

“As for Avaland Winery Ltd I would want it to be competing on a global level but also for Uganda to be known as a viable wine producing country and to pave the way for more wine manufacturing companies to spring up. I think this will in turn encourage farmers to grow more fruits that can be processed into wines. This will spur economic growth from the ground up through wine processing.”

Advice for youth

“God, God, and God should always be the first priority. If you also have a dream, pursue it relentlessly. You will be told that you can’t make it or that you are crazy but keep pushing. Know that jobs and a salary won’t make you rich but having an entrepreneurial mindset will” Mukalere advises.

“Starting up something of your own that adds value to the community will give you both purpose and something to live and sacrifice for. I am not saying jobs are bad, some people are born for it and some are born to create jobs. Discover who you are early and pursue that. If we have a number of you starting up businesses and not looking for jobs then we shall sort out the issue of high unemployment rates or job scarcity.”

The young entrepreneur however advises government to support youths and their ideas in a bid to help solve the unemployment problem that the country faces.

He says youths should be taught to be developers and leaders in all sectors ,other than being followers all the time.