Uganda Journalists Association has started an initiative where they will help popularize Uganda’s herbal researchers and their remedies.

The development was revealed by UJA on Friday in Kampala.

“We feel it is high time that all individuals and organisations that have contributed to the discovery of herbal medicines be recognized as this will motivate many new discoveries in herbal science,” said UJA president Mathias Rukundo.

He explained that popularizing herbal researchers is another way of ensuring the public gets to know about their innovations in a bid to enable them access them for a wider good.

Ssenfuka’s cancer, diabetes treatment

The journalists body specifically mentioned David Ssenfuka, the brain behind Uganda’s cancer and diabetes curing herbal remedy whom they said his research and remedies ought to be popularized for the benefit of the wider public.

“Ssenfuka’s herbal treatment discoveries have significantly helped many of the users who live many other days by having relief and miraculous cures. We feel this initiative should also be used to call upon government to support people like Ssenfuka improve their medicinal products for avoidance of duplications but to also enable government realize reasonable tax revenue collection,”Rukundo said.

The journalists’ body asked President Museveni to render all the necessary support required to enable Ssenfuka’s innovation attain the recognition required to ensure it supports a bigger portion of the country’s population.

“We request the president to underscore the importance of this innovation and give it his direct executive oversight which will reduce the red tape mostly observed in government initiatives and the corruption that meddles them.”

UJA noted that Museveni’s direct supervision will invite hard work, dedication and timely delivery of the desired results.

Contacted for a comment on the matter, Ssenfuka welcomed the idea that he said will ensure many other herbal researchers come up.

“There are so many researchers in herbal medicine out there but few are known yet the public needs their services. Whereas there are quacks, there are so many genuine ones that need to be supported but also popularized. This initiative will go a long way in ensure our herbal researchers are supported to ensure more research and innovation in herbal medicine,”Ssenfuka told Nile Post.

Ssenfuka, is the proprietor of Leonia-NNN-Medical Research and Diagnostic Center Limited in Kasubi, a Kampala suburb.

Named SD2018, Ssenfuka’s herbal remedy has since gone through animal trials and according to the results , it is not only a remedy for diabetes but also curative.

The herbal remedy has since been cleared by the National Chemotherapeutics Research Institute.

A number of bigwigs including retired Chief Justice Samuel Wako Wambuzi, retired High Court judge John Wilson Kwesiga and former Buweekula MP Kasole Lwanga Bwerere have also testified on how Ssenfuka’s herbal remedies changed their lives.