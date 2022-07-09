Beer company, Uganda Breweries Limited has launched Diageo One, a self-service portal that will enable retailers deal directly with beer distributors in their localities.

UBL Managing Director, Andrew Kilonzo described the new innovation as one that will ensure efficiency and effectiveness for its customers.

“One of the things that has come through after Covid is that one must find a way to ensure the business survives even through the difficulties. We are looking to facilitate innovation that is going to help us become more effective and efficient,” Kilonzo said during the launch at Kampala Serena Hotel.

“Efficiency will be in such a way that if a consumer asks for a brand in your outlet as a retailer, you can get it. Even when there is much demand, you should be able to stock, supply to consumers and satisfy them to ensure loyalty for your outlet is sustained.”

The UBL Managing Director explained that the Diageo One app is a self-service portal that will enable retailers buy the company’s products directly from the distributors but also be able to access them in time.

“You will be able to get everything you need with this product. This business to business e-commerce platform will connect business customers to Uganda Breweries, distributors and our brands.”

According to Ben Mbuvi, the UBL Commercial Director in charge of Uganda and the Great Lakes Region, the portal is meant to ensure convenience to the retailers.

“Currently we are going through a very tough time with our consumers and other customers because inflation is biting and has reduced disposable incomes. We have seen consumers making difficult choices in terms of how to spend their money. With this platform we want to ensure we get to consumers when they want us,” Mbuvi said.

“With a distribution channel of over 60 distribution points serving close to 60,000 outlets every day, it became very difficult during the lockdown. This innovation is another way that will enable us access our customers to make sure our brands can get to the last mile customer without us being directly present.”

He noted that whereas in the past it required UBL officials to retailers and distributors in case of any problem, the new platform will allow interaction on a day today basis.

How it works

According to UBL officials, the Diageo One application can be accessed via smartphones and each retailer will be given a unique identification that they will always use to enable them make orders from the distributors.

The app will also allow retailers make payments for their orders and get receipts .

The orders made will be delivered by distributors to the retailers in their locality at no cost but the portal will also allow retailers access some of the promotions the beer company has.

The app also allows retailers track their orders, make orders any time of the day but also get a summary of their transactions.

The Diageo One app is however for use by only retailers and distributors and not final consumers.