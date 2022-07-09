African fintech startup , Chipper Cash has celebrated its four anniversary in the financial business across the globe.

Founded in 2018 by Maijid Moujaled, of Ghanaian descent, and Uganda’s Ham Serunjogi , Chipper Cash is a platform to enable African consumers to send money to each other and across national borders more cheaply and easily.

ADVERTISEMENT

To celebrate this journey, Chipper cash treated some of its users to a breakfast that took place at Mestil Hotel in Kampala.

ADVERTISEMENT

“At the core of many business origin stories is people taking an initiative to build products and services that they’d like to use for themselves, if for no other reason. Chipper is no different – a little less than four years ago Maijid and I set off on a journey to make sending money across & within Africa easy, accessible, and maybe even fun,” Ham Serunjogi, the Chipper Cash CEO said.

Officials from the company noted that in the past 12 months Chipper has expanded its reach in the continent by launching in South Africa.

ADVERTISEMENT

It has also broadened it’s global footprint by opening in the UK and US as well virtual cards are now live in Nigeria and the company global stocks product is now available in Uganda.

Speaking at the breakfast Dan Tumuramye, the Country Director for Chipper Cash Uganda mentioned the compnay’s journey in Uganda, mentioning some of the features recently launched including one where users are able to send money to non-Chipper users at no cost.

He also unveiled the forthcoming exciting features on the Chipper platform but also offered commitment on to increasing the company’s strong market presence and further introducing products to improve the welfare of Ugandans.