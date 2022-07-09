The leader of the People’s Front for Transition(PFT) and political activist, Dr. Kizza Besigye has warned of a looming food crisis that may worsen an already precarious economic situation.

Besigye said despite citizen’s action that included street protests and sit-down strikes by teachers, the actions have not been well coordinated, and therefore not driven the message home.

“On top of high fuel prices, we are going to have food shortages pushing up prices. Maize flour prices have doubled but people’s incomes have not changed. So those who are saying we shall survive, hunger will wake them up. Schools will not be able to buy food,” he warned during a news conference held in Kampala.

While the crisis is intensifying, Besigye claimed the government is doing nothing about the issue instead it is just telling people to tighten their belts, something he said is very unfortunate for the people of Uganda.

“May be the government should supply the belts. Yet the comfort of the people who control the country hasn’t changed. In spite of the repression we have met due to our wake up call, the intention of the campaign is being achieved. More and more people are waking up to the crisis and the crisis itself is helping us in waking up Ugandans since its intensifying,” he said.

He said the people who can’t join their struggle are the men in uniform because any slightest action from them is taken as subversion.

“I know it for a fact that they [armed forces] are in support of our fight, it’s our role therefore to fight for them. What we must appreciate is that we are facing the same crisis, the crisis that sent teachers to strike is the same that sent doctors and the army that can’t speak up. Unfortunately, all we are doing is complaining in our own groupings,” he said.

Besigye said the crisis the country is facing at the moment is not only critical but undoubtedly urgent adding that something must be done as soon as possible to bring the situation to normalcy.