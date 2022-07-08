The State House Anti Corruption Unit has arrested top Jinja city government officials over alleged illegal sale and mismanagement of government school land.

Those arrested include: the acting City Town Clerk Peter Mawerere, City Education Officer Amina Mutesi, Senior Physical Planner Charles Nampendho and Senior Assistant Town Clerk Joy Kasowole

Others include Fred Waiswa, the Senior Land Management Officer and Ismail Batabani.

They are all detained at Nalufenya Police Station. Kiira region Police Spokesperson James Mubi confirmed the arrest of the top city management staff.

He revealed that a general inquiries file had been opened and investigations have kicked off.

Mubi revealed that they will be charged of abuse of office.

According to sources, the civil servants are accused of selling government school land that belongs to Spire Road and Lake Site Primary Schools in Jinja City.

It is also alleged that Mutesi diverted Universal Primary Education (UPE) funds amounting to Shs 1.4bn to a private account of a teacher’s association and illegally hired out Spire Road Primary School structures to Makerere University.

The Anti Corruption Unit is also investigating illegal sale of government properties managed by the Departed Asians Properties Custodian Board (DAPCB).

A case in point is Plot 1C Iganga where authorities at Jinja City Hall fraudulently issued a demolition order with out following proper procedures.

DAPCB has since stopped the demolition of the said building.