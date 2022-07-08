The National Drug Authority has said Busoga sub-region has the highest level of drug hawking and sale of counterfeit drugs in makeshift markets.

Speaking to The Nile Post, Abiaz Rwamwiri, the Public Relations Manager at NDA, said the authority is mandated to regulate drugs that are sold on the Ugandan market and as such they have discovered that the region has the level of drug sales .

“As drug regulators, NDA is tasked to oversee the entire supply-chain and outlets where drugs are sold. This gives assurance that in case the public gets a problem from use of a particular drug, we can be able to trace it from where it entered the market or where it was sold from,” he said.

Rwamwiri explained that drug hawking which is not only illegal, creates leakages in the drug supply chain and exposes the public to impure drugs.

He said that the authority can’t guarantee the quality and safety of hawked drugs given that drugs are sensitive and their quality can easily deteriorate depending on how they are handled or stored.

“Given the fact that hawkers are mobile, they expose drugs to unfavourable temperatures and without a permanent address, it is also difficult to trace and take regulatory action in case we have issues with hawked drugs,” he said.

He said hawkers misinform the public through unethical advertising and misleading promotion of medicines which leads to poor decision making and cheating innocent Uganda at the expense of their health.