A month after his death, veteran radio personality Alex Ndawula is to be laid to rest on Sunday, July 10, 2022.

Ndawula died on June 6, 2021 at Nsambya Hospital.

According to the funeral program by Ndawula’s family, the public vigil for the deceased will be held on Friday, July 8, at Capital FM Gardens starting at 2:00pm.

The funeral service will then be at Rubaga Cathedral on Saturday, July 9, 2022 starting at 3:00pm.

Ndawula will then be buried on Sunday, July 10, at Kyamaganda Village in Lwengo district beginning with prayers at 12pm.

“Informed are relatives, friends and in-laws. May his soul rest in eternal peace.” the family said in the announcement.

Alex Ndawula died at the age of 59 from Nsambya Hospital, where he had been battling a sickness.

He is one of the most iconic radio presenters who made a name in the radio industry back in the 90s and 2000s.

He worked at Sanyu FM before joining Capital FM, where he presented the Dance Force and Sundowner.

He retired from radio presenting in 2017, having served for 40 years.