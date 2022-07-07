The NRM First national vice chairperson Alhajji Moses Kigongo has vowed that his party will do whatever it takes to claim victory in the forthcoming Soroti East MP by-election.

Kigongo made the remark on Wednesday during the unveiling of Herbert Edmund Ariko as NRM MP flag-bearer for Soroti East Constituency.

ADVERTISEMENT

The function was held at Moru-Apesur Primary School playgrounds in Soroti City and attended by several party leaders and supporters from within Soroti City.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the function, Kigongo said he believes NRM has majority support in Soroti a factor he says will help the party claim victory in the area.

“We are here to reclaim our Soroti status because the people have been supporting NRM and I am here to make sure we re-capture Soroti once and forever, we don’t want games this time,” Kigongo said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kigongo also thanked the people who have nurtured Arikoto the NRM party, especially, he applauded the Vice President, the Speaker of Parliament and the NRM Vice National Chairperson for the Eastern region for their contribution towards the cause.

‘’Our principle is to welcome everyone who wishes to join the Movement because Uganda is for all of us,” Kigongo said.

He further urged Hon Ariko to always welcome his supporters who supported him while in FDC to join NRM.

On his part, the NRM vice chairperson for Eastern Region Capt Mike Mukula assured the people that government is to ready more resources for Soroti City to ensure that the people receive services as stipulated in the NRM Manifesto.

NRM’s deputy Secretary-General Rose Namayanja said that the unity NRM has expressed in Soroti is an indication that the party is ready to move on with Ariko to ensure he wins Soroti East.

“As NRM we are going to work very closely with Ariko to ensure that Soroti is more developed because as a party there’s a reason why Soroti was given the City status and it’s failing to meet that obligation because of poor leadership,” Namayanja said.

The seat fell vacant following the nullification of the election of FDC’s Moses Attan’s victory by court over irregularities.

It is believed the biggest contest for the seat will be between Ariko and FDC candidate Moses Attan.

Meanwhile, National Unity Platform has announced that it will not front any candidate in the race but said it will back the FDC candidate.

According to Electoral Commission (EC), polling for the seat shall take place on Thursday July 28, 2022 at all polling stations in Soroti East Constituency, and shall start at 7:00am and close at 4:00pm.