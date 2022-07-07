The Deputy Chief of Military Intelligence has said that UPDF remains a pillar of stability not only in Uganda but across the region.

In a meeting with different Defence Attache’s accredited to Uganda today at the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs headquarters in Mbuya, Kampala, Brig Gen Rugumayo said other neighbouring countries look up to the UPDF for peace and stability.

Brig Gen Rugumayo was representing the Chief of Military Intelligence, Maj Gen James Birungi at the meeting.

He re-echoed the importance of briefing Defense Attachés and reiterated the commitment to ensuring that such briefings are held regularly. “Such engagements are healthy and beneficial to all EAC Partner Countries and other countries friendly to Uganda,” he noted.

The Deputy Chief equally observed that despite Uganda being a landlocked country, it is becoming a hub of business in the East African Region; thus the need for demanding everlasting peace and stability in the region.

The Kenyan Defence Attaché to Uganda who doubles as the Dean of Defence Attachés accredited to Uganda, Col Aboud Said on behalf of Defence Attachés thanked the President and Commander-in-Chief of the UPDF H.E Gen Yoweri Museveni for accepting their accreditation to work in Uganda.

He equally commended the UPDF leadership for the existing cordial relations between them and the UPDF.

Col Aboud reminded his colleagues the importance of clarifying information before it goes round.

He noted that such meetings give a clear picture of what is actually happening on ground in the host countries.

Present at the meeting were the Defence Attachés/Advisors accredited to Uganda from France, Kenya, Republic of Korea, Republic of Sudan, Rwanda, South Africa, Turkey, United Kingdom, United Republic of Tanzania and the United States of America.

Others were Assistant Chiefs and Directors of the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence.