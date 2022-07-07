Uganda is seeking to elevate her tourism exports through handicrafts and souvenirs to at least $300 million in the medium term, according to the sector players.

This is to be achieved through better skilling of artisans, improving on quality assurance and standards as well as effective branding; as demanded by the global market.

The Handicraft and Souvenir Development Project (HSDP), under the Ministry of Tourism, reports that it has realised some gains over the past 2 year’s albeit with the Covid-19 induced challenges.

“We have clustered the producers of handicrafts and souvenirs across the country. The enterprises that bring together artisans and distributors have greatly improved on their standards and the quality of the products that they produce,” said Grace Aulo, the Project Coordinator.

Among the products that are traded under the handicraft and souvenir sector include: baskets, drums, art and wood products, backcloth among others.

Aulo said they want to ensure Ugandan products are aggressively marketed beyond our boarders using various platforms including online, expos and even direct sales where possible.

Ugandan tourism products face competition from synthetic products particularly from Asia.

Paper Craft Africa, is part of the innovative enterprises that pride in mobilising the collection of used paper materials for further regeneration, according to its manager, Harriet Nantale.

“We recycle used papers into various types of products, while taking cognisance of the need to protect our environment in a clean and sustainable way for the future generations,” Nantale said of skills, capacity and consciousness gained through the trainings under the HSDP.

At Paper Craft Africa, glass bottles, which are increasingly becoming an environmental and health risks, are also carefully collected through several sources and recycled for a wide range of products by this project.

Another set of actors that acknowledge that the skilling under the project since improved on their sales is Nyabumu Talented Woodcarvings located at Bwebajja, along Entebbe Road.

“We have done this kind of work (woodcarvings) for nearly 30 years now. But skills continue to improve. We also try to research as much as possible so that we produce what our tourists, hotel or homeowners desire,” said local artisan John Lunyange.