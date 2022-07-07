The National Unity Platform (NUP) has announced that they will not field a candidate in the upcoming Soroti East Member of Parliament (MP) by-election.

NUP, which replaced the Forum of Democratic Change (FDC) in the 2021 elections as the country’s largest opposition party, said that they will support the FDC candidate in the Soroti East elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have taken the decision not to field a candidate in the upcoming by-election for Soroti East Constituency in Soroti City. As the National Unity Platform, we will back the FDC candidate, Hon. Attan Moses,” the party said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The party said that they made this decision because they believe that the FDC candidate Attan won the previous election which was interrupted by a court decision.

“Although we had very good potential candidates in Soroti, we are doing this in the broader interest of the unity of the Forces of Change. We believe that Hon. Attan legitimately won the previous election which was interrupted by a court decision,” NUP said further.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We shall be supporting him, and rallying the people of Soroti to take him back to Parliament.

We are stronger when we come together!,” they added.

In May 2022, the Court of Appeal ejected Moses Attan from Parliament and declared the Soroti East MP seat vacant, saying that the Electoral Commission (EC) failed to conduct free and fair elections.

The judgment followed an appeal by one of the voters who challenged the annexation and transfer of Opiyai and Aloet wards from Soroti East to Soroti West after the nomination of the candidates, which disfranchised and denied over 4,560 voters the right to exercise their constitutional right to vote.

Court added that at the time of voter verification, Opiyai and Aloet Awards (polling stations) were verified and confirmed to fall under Soroti East and therefore that sudden change left voters at a loss and confused as to where they belong and whom to vote for as they were presented with ballot papers of strange candidates than the ones they expected to vote for.

Last month, the FDC announced Attan as their candidate again.