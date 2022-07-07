VICTOR TAYEBWA

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has officially launched the second phase of National Information Platform for Nutrition (NIPN) that will help in data analysis and use of nutrition of children under five years of age.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nabbanja urged the key people in this sector to keep data which will help to contribute to the reduction of under nutrition and malnutrition in Uganda.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We need to collect our data and keep it to make it easier for us the government to plan for the sector very well without any disturbances”, Nabbanja said.

Nabbanja said for the country to engage in proper planning and mobilising of the population, data should be prioritised not only in the nutrition sector but also other ministries.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Data is something critical in our country which will help us outstand from other countries and we develop ourselves as uganda” Nabanja said

Dr Munir Safieldin, the UNICEF representative in Uganda said that the problems and challenges in Karamoja region make the NIPN essential.

“If you cannot identify trends, you won’t be able to act until it is too late. The situation in Karamoja is one reason why the National Information Platforms for Nutrition is so essential to Uganda,” Safieldin said.

The NIPN II Action is supported with funding from the European Union.