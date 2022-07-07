Dr. Violet Kajubiri-Floelich, sister to President Museveni, has been sworn in as the deputy chairperson of the Education Service Commission.

Kajubiri was sworn in at High Court on Wednesday, just 12 hours after her term ended.

The swearing in ceremony was overseen by the Principal Judge, Flavian Zeja who urged Kajubiri to carry out her role in shaping the future of education in Uganda diligently.

Kajubiri will deputise Professor Samuel Lugoba, who is the chairperson of the Education Service Commission.

In her remarks, Kajubiri promised to put more effort into the new year five strategic plan in the education sector and the new home yet to be built.

Kajubiri is Museveni’s young sister born in 1949. She was vetted for this job by Parliament’s Appointment Committee in March, 2022.

She was a member of the ESC.

Kajubiri’s CV

Education Background

Dr. Violet has a B.Sc. (Hon) – Makerere University Kampala, Conc. Dip Education (Bio/Chem)

Makerere University, Master of Science – Hohenheim University Stuttgart and Doctor of Philosophy

(Ph.D.) – Hohenheim University Stuttgart.

Working Experience

Dr. Violet is a member, Education Service Commission

Worked with Consultant for state of Lower Saxony on Education and Development from

2008-2009.

From 2005-2007, she worked with Presidential Visitation Committee of Public Universities in

Uganda.

From 2001-2004, she was a Consultant for Protestant Development Aid in Germany.

From 1999-2001, she was a Consultant with UWA/GTZ project (German Technical Cooperation).

From 1991-1998, she was the General Secretary Wildlife Club of Uganda/National Coordinator.

From 1987-1990, she was a Research fellow Ministry of Education for the State of Bremen,

Germany.

From 1974-1977, she was special Assistant Department of Zoology Makerere University.

The president has said before that she was struck by polio in 1955. As such his father was unenthusiastic about taking her to school reasoning that it was bad investment.

The burden fell on the shoulders of the mother, who believed in education of the girl child and as such, solely saw Kajubiri through school.