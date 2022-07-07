Excitement and jubilation enveloped the cities of Mbarara, Gulu and Kabale last weekend as the recent cohort of lucky winners received their brand-new Toyota Succeed cars in the MTN MoMoNyabo Waaaka promotion.

The MTN MoMoNyabo Waaka promotion in its 4th edition, has been ongoing for over two months and has had the MTN Uganda team cruising across the country spreading cheer through the streets every week with brand new Toyotas succeed cars for grabs.

The promotion is in its 7th week and has given away 3 cars each week since its inception.

This random draw selection style was used to choose from numerous MTN MoMo users who deposited money on their account’s and 2 wonderful ladies and a gentleman had the fortunate opportunity to emerge as last week’s 3 winners.

Among the lucky winners was Dorothy Aturinda a student at Kabale University, Benedict Asiimwe a health worker in Rukiga village-Mbarara and Milly Lakot a fish seller in Gulu central Market.

“When I was called as the lucky winner of MTN, I was filled with so much joy and shock, I decided to bake a cake and share it with the lovely team from MTN MomoNyabo,” said Aturinda.

I hope you have enjoyed a piece of my victory cake that I managed to share with you” she added.

Aturinda received her car at her hostel premises in Mbarara where she was the envy of many onlookers and her campus mates.

Lakot arrived with a huge entourage in support of her recent win to collect her brand-new Toyota succeed.

She said: “I had to come with my whole family so they can witness what MTN momo has done for me. I needed encouragement to receive this amazing prize.”

The three final cars are in waiting for the next lucky winners as the MTN MoMoNyabo Waaka promotions draws to a near end. To get a chance in the random draw as a winner deposit twenty thousand shillings on your MTN MoMo accounts

As we come to the end of this fourth edition of MTN MoMoNyabo Waaka promotion, Shs 2.5 billion will have been awarded to over 16,000 MTN MoMo customers and agents across the country.

In the course of the MoMoNyabo promotion continues, Ugandans are cautioned to be aware of conmen, emphasizing that all winners are to be contacted only by 0312120000, which is the official calling number from MTN.