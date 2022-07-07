The Electricity Regulatory Authority (ERA) has pledged continued support to the Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Limited (UETCL) .

The newly inaugurated UETCL board earlier this week paid a courtesy visit to the ERA offices in Kampala.

Speaking during the visit, the ERA chairperson, Dr. Sarah Wasagali Kanaabi, congratulated the new board members upon their appointment but also pledged support to ensure the electricity industry is further developed.

“Your appointment is a demonstration of trust and confidence in your abilities that equally comes with great

expectations,” Dr. Wasagali said.

She pledged ERA’s unreserved commitment to support the UETCL board to effectively execute its mandate so that it can contribute to the achievement of the government aspirations for the improved social welfare of society for the socio-economic transformation of our country Uganda.

Kwame Ejalu Ejuku, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of UETCL said,” We were honored by our appointment to this crucial sector in the development of our country, and we take it seriously. As we took our roles, we were aware of the negative stories circulating in the media. We are committed to creating a well-

governed and vibrant institution.”

“We pledge to cooperate and thank the Authority for the support already rendered. We value ERA as our priority stakeholder.”

Present at the reception of the UETCL board were the Board and the Chief Executive Officer of Electricity Regulatory Authority Eng. Ziria Tibalwa Waako, and George Rabajungu, the Chief Executive Officer of Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Limited.

The newly inaugurated board of directors for UETCL include Kwame Ejalu Ejuku as the new board chairman, Achiro Sharon Loka ( independent director), Eng. Innocent Oboko Yotkum (Independent

Director), Sylvia Muwebwa Nabatanzi (independent director); Julius Mukholi Wamukota (non-independent director and also the representative of the Ministry of Finance), and Eng. Cecilia Nakiranda Menya, a non-independent director and also the representative of the Ministry of Energy .