United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson has stepped down as the leader of the Conservative Party. He made the announcement this afternoon infront of No 10 Downing Street, the premier’s residence.

Johnson has indicated he wishes to stay on as prime minister until the party selects a new leader.

In a brief but emotional statement, Johnson said, “It is clearly now the will of the parliamentary Conservative Party that there should be a new leader of the party and therefore a new prime minister.”

He added that the process of choosing the new leader should begin now and the timetable will be announced next week.

“I’ve agreed with Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of our backbench MPs, that the process of chosing that new leader should begin now and the timetable will be announced next week. And I’ve today appointed a Cabinet to serve, as I will, until a new leader is in place,” Johnson said.

Johnson noted that in politics, no one is “remotely indispensable”.

He said “Our brilliant and Darwinian system will produce another leader”.

He promised to give the new leader as much support as he can.

A still defiant Johnson said it is eccentric to change governments when they were, “Delivering so much and such vast mandates, when the economic scene is so difficult domestically and internationally”.

He said, “I regret to not be successful in arguments and it’s painful not to see through so many ideas and projects.”

Johnson wanted it to be known that, “Above all, I want to thank you, the British public, for the immense privilege you have given me.”

He assured the listeners that the public will be served from now until the new prime minister is in place.