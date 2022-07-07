Police of Budaka district, Eastern Uganda are investigating an incident in which a prominent businessman from Namutumba district was killed and his body abandoned in the car by the roadside.

Reports indicate that on Wednesday, 6, July at around 03:00am, police at Budaka responded to a distress call about armed robbers who were moving in a V8 Land Cruiser.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is said that they had attacked Nakibulu village, Macholi ward in Budaka Township, Budaka District.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to ASP Immaculate Alaso, the police spokesperson of Bukedi north Police region said that a team of officers from the field Force unit(FFU) responded immediately.

“The officers also communicated to their counterparts at the Budaka checkpoint along the Mbale-tirinyi road about the suspects but by the time the communication came in, the suspects had gone past the checkpoint,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“However, In the morning at around 7am, a vehicle registration number UAY 596B in which the suspects were using, was found abandoned at Butakikoko Village, Kiryolo Parish, Lwatama sub-county in Kibuku District with a dead body of a male adult,” she added.

Police identified the body as Ibrahim Buyinza, a 42 year old businessman who has been dealing in cattle and a resident of Namutumba District.

The body had bullet wounds while inside the vehicle were a lot of animal hair, ropes, gumboots, sandals, cow dung and one black back bag containing clothes.

Alaso told this website that the regional police in collaboration with the flying squad unit have started a manhunt for the assailants who are still at large.

This incident comes high on heels of the increasing cases of cattle thefts in the eastern districts which police attribute to an organised criminal racket operating in the region.

“We applaud members of the public for their level of vigilance, and further warn all criminal minded people that our teams are on alert to respond to any security threats in the region,” Alaso said.