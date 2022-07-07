The permanent secretary in the ministry of Health Dr. Diana Atwine has said the move to conduct mass vaccination against Covid-19, is aimed at ensuring that the population is protected against the pandemic and not about money.

She was speaking during a town hall panel discussion on the benefits Covid-19 vaccination at the Next Media Park.

“It is about protection of lives because that is our cardinal mandate. Our cardinal mandate is to make sure that we educate, we provide information to the public, services and one of those services is to make sure that we avail the vaccines,” Dr. Atwine emphasized.

Health experts shared the dangers of not vaccinating children against Covid-19.

Dr. Sabrina Kitaka, a senior lecturer of Paediatrics at Makerere University said vaccinating children is not risky as some people have said.

“For me the fear is, if children are not vaccinated, we don’t know what kind of Covid-19 infection they are going to get. And so, there is always that fear. There is data to show that of a hundred children who are admitted and critically ill, ten of those children died. But all over the world we know that some children are actually dying from Covid-19 infection,” Dr. Sabrina said.

As of July 6, 2022, Uganda had registered 163,301a cumulative Covid-19 cases, with a recovery rate of 100,021 and 3,588 deaths out of 2,465,948 samples tested.