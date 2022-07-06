Urban farmers in Kampala City have received 176,920 chicks from the National Agricultural Advisory Services (NAADS).

On top of the chicks, the farmers also received 197,500 kilograms of feeds to help them start off their one-day old chicks.

The inputs will be distributed across the three divisions of Nakawa, Kawempe and Makindye where each farmer will get inputs worth shs1 million.

Farmers in Rubaga and Kampala Central will also be given chicks this financial year.

The distribution of the inputs started on Monday in Mpererwe, Kawempe Division where 62,000 chicks and 85,375kg of feeds were given out to 501 beneficiaries.

In Makindye, 421 beneficiaries will share 61,900 chicks and 72,425 kg of feeds while Nakawa has got 53,020 chicks and 39,700 kg of feeds to be shared among 304 beneficiaries.

Amina Lukanga,the Kampala Resident City Commissioner (RCC) who handed over the chicks and feeds urged the beneficiaries to fully utilise the inputs to transform their lives.

“Government wants the people of Kampala to be transformed and get out of poverty. This support is aimed at improving the incomes of the benefiting households and increasing food security,”Lukanga said.

She challenged the people of Kawempe not to politicise government programmes but support them for their own benefit.

The KCCA acting director Gender, Community Services and Production, John Bosco Bashinyora revealed that KCCA extension workers will be available to support the farmers.

“We want to see this program succeeding, if you need technical support reach out to our extension staff to help you,” Bashinyora said.