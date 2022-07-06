The Minister of Energy and Mineral Development, Ruth Nankabirwa, has urged the population to embrace energy transition in order to conserve the environment through the Liquefied Petroleum Gas(LPG) Scheme which advocates for safe, clean cooking.

The Minister said to achieve this, the government, through her Ministry, has contracted Burhani Engineering Services to manufacture one million gas cylinders to be given to Ugandans free of charge.

Nankabirwa made the remarks during the launch of distribution of LPG (cooking gas) starter kits at Buggu- Zone, Busabala Parish, Makindye Ssaabagabo.

She said the move is in line with the mandate of her ministry to establish, promote the development, strategically manage and safeguard the rational and sustainable exploitation and utilisation of energy and mineral resources.

“Over the years, heavy reliance on biomass (firewood and charcoal) as the primary cooking energy has eroded Uganda’s national tree cover with adverse effects on the environment and the health of the population,” she said.

Nankabirwa said the National Development Plan (NDP III) emphasises the need for increased uptake of LPG at the household level as part of the government’s efforts to improve the quality of life.

“The government of Uganda intends to support the development and use of LPG as an efficient and clean cooking technology and a viable alternative for a sustainable environment. Today, the Ministry has commenced the distribution of LPG starter kits aimed at scaling up the usage of cooking gas in households,” she said.