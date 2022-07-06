One Ugandan soldier was killed on Monday as joint forces of UPDF and Congolese army FARDC got in contact with Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

This was confirmed in a statement issued on July 5, by UPDF spokesperson, Brig Gen Felix Kulayigye.

Kulayigye confirmed that in the process, the forces were able to put out of action two ADF terrorists.

“In this same period, one UPDF soldier was killed and we condole with the bereaved family,” Kulayigye said.

The UPDF spokesperson also revealed that the forces were able to recover items including; two guns, 28 ammunition, 2 walkie talkies, one generator, one solar panel, three telephone sets and one FARDC uniform.

Also recovered was a Congolese National ID belonging to Yuma Kibamba and E.A passport in the names of Kasimu Muhanda of Tanzania.

Following the development, Kulayigye has reiterated that UPDF and Congolese forces will continue with their joint operation code-named ‘Operation Shujaa’ to ensure that the ADF rebels are flushed out of the region.

“I wish to reiterate the commitment of the UPDF to continue working alongside FARDC to flush these terrorists out of the region and bring lasting to the DRC and the region at large.” Kulayigye said.

The UPDF troops have been in DRC since November last year, where together with Congolese army, are fighting the ADF and ISCAP terrorist groups that have been launching attacks in the region.

The ADF terrorists are blamed for last year’s bombings in Kampala that left several dead.

The groups according to UPDF are still maintaining concentration of their forces in five territories of DRC. These include; Irumu, Mambasa, Beni, Rwenzori and Mwalika Isale Taliha Kabuwabuwa.

However, with continued air force and artillery attacks, UPDF has been able to register massive achievements, forcing many ADF militants to flee their hideouts.